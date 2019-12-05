JUST IN: DSS releases Sowore

Rights Activist and pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore has regained freedom more than three months after he was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Sowore was arrested and charged to court by the Nigerian government for planning a nationwide tagged #RevolutionNow.

He was released on Thursday evening after the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered his release for the third time.

Sowore is expected to appear in court on Friday for commencement of trial.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the DSS to release Sowore, within 24 hours.

The DSS had on a couple of occasions acknowledged that it had received an earlier court order to release Sowore but said they could not just let him go without proper documentation to the appropriate sureties.

More to come…