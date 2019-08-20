Kidnap kingpin Wadume rearrested

There seems to be breakthrough in the search of alleged Taraba state kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala popularly known as Wadume, following his re-arrest on Tuesday by the Nigerian police.

Reports say he has been taken to the Police Headquarters in Abuja, popularly known as Louis Edet House.

Police authorities are yet to respond to inquiries on the matter but there are indications that police may issue official statement in the next few hours on the breakthrough.

Wadume’s escape after an attack on his police captors by soldiers and a village mob along Ibi-Wukari road in Taraba state on Aug. 6 sparked off massive public reactions and led to the constitution of a special investigative panel.

The investigation panel, which is working with presidential authority, was initially scheduled to conclude its findings last week but was given two additional weeks.