Masisi retains seat as Botswana president

Mokgweetsi Masisi has officially been declared the winner and president of Botswana.

Masisi’s victory was announced on Friday morning by the country’s chief justice, Terrence Rannowane, who is also the convener of elections according to the Constitution.

Masisi’s Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) attained the 29 constituencies out of 57 required to form government

The opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change has 12, the new Botswana Patriotic Front – backed by former president Ian Khama – has three seats while the Alliance of Progressives has one.

Just before 7 am on Friday morning, the BDP party secured its 29th constituency in Boteti west.

As per Botswana’s Constitution, the chief justice announced the winner of the elections shortly after.

“I, Chief Justice Terence Rannowane, declare Mokgweetsi Masisi as the winner of the election and president of Botswana.”

Counting is not yet complete with 12 constituencies still up for grabs.

Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi is the fifth and current President of Botswana, serving since 2018.

He has also served as Minister of Education since 2014, and previously he was Minister of Presidential Affairs and Public Administration from 2011 to 2014.

He was first elected to Parliament in 2009.