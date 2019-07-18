Mikel retires from international football

By Emmanuel Afonne

Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel, has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 32 after a successful career with the national team.

Mikel’s announcement comes less than 24 hours after Nigeria won bronze at the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt following Super Eagles 1-0 win over Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on Wednesday night.

The 32-year-old midfielder took to his Instagram page on Thursday afternoon to break the news, saying he started his career for Nigeria in Egypt and it is historic for him to announce his retirement in the same country.

He said it was time to give the younger ones opportunity to excel.

Click on the words below to read his comments on his Instagram page: