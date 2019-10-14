Moghalu dumps YPP, demands electronic voting in 2023

Presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 presidential election, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu has resigned from the party.

Moghalu who announced his resignation from the party via his twitter handle, @MoghaluKingsley on Monday, called for reform of the country’s electoral system ahead of the 2023 general election.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria deputy governor, turned politician argued that unless the electoral process is fixed, the country’s democracy will remain weak.

“Without electoral reform which includes electronic voting, our democracy will remain weak. Let’s fix this before 2023.

“Please join our non-partisan movement http://tobuildanation.org Partisan politics won’t fix this problem. To this end, I’ve resigned my membership of Young Progressive Party.

“Nigeria today is approaching its moment of reckoning. We need to focus on solving our problems at their root causes. Electoral reform, voter education for an informed electorate, and constitutional restructuring are the real issues. If we can agree on these, all else can follow.

“If we fix our elections /give our democracy real meaning, our youth will have no excuses not to vote, while they spend their money to vote on @BBNaija!

“Young people should lead the charge for electoral reform. With nearly 70% of Nigeria’s population, Nigeria’s future is young.”

See his tweets below:

