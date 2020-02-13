Niger resuscitates motorcycle movement restriction

By Aminu Garko

The Niger state Government Thursday announced that it is resuscitating the law restricting movement of motorcycles from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. in Minna and environs.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Matane, also warned commercial motorcyclists, in Minna and environs to desist from carrying more than one passenger at a time.

Matani further called on the operators of tricycles to desist from overloading of their tricycles.

He explained that the resuscitation would commence on Feb. 15, adding that the action was necessitated by the violent attacks, abductions and killings in some part of the state.

“All motorcycles and tricycles operators must ensure that they obtained plate number from Board of Internal Revenue, this is in line with the amended Niger State Road Transport Traffic Law 2015.

“Niger state had long been reputed as the most peaceful state in the country. Today, that status has been put to a tricky test by armed bandits.

“All hands must be on deck to secure the state from the unnecessary security challenges that it has witnessed for sometimes now,” Matane said.

He said that the present security challenges are troubling for the government and residents, particularly those directly affected by the activities of the criminals.

“Governor Abubakar Bello led administration is leaving no stones unturned in its bid to restore peace, orderliness, sanity and calm,” he said.

Matane stated that government regretted any inconveniences the resuscitation of the restriction order might cause the commuters.

He called on motorcycles and tricycles operators in Minna and environs to adhere strictly to the order as security agencies have been directed to enforce the restriction.