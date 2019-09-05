Nigeria, China meet on increasing bilateral relations

By Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s special envoy on Thursday met with President Muhammadu Buhari on mutual exchange and bilateral coopearions.

A statement by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Abuja, disclosed that Xi’s envoy was Mr Yang Jiechi.

Yang is also a Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

He said that his meeting was for both countries to further increase high-level exchanges and strengthen bilateral cooperation in international and regional affairs.

Yang said: “With the personal support and guidance from President Xi Jinping and President Muhammadu Buhari, China and Nigeria have enhanced political trust, and our relationship has enjoyed fast development.

“China and Nigeria are the most populous and largest economies in Asia and Africa respectively. We are both big developing countries with important influence, with bright future for development.

“China and Nigeria should further increase high-level exchanges, strengthen bilateral cooperation in international and regional affairs, and support each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns.

“The practical cooperation in various fields between China and Nigeria has achieved positive progress, and benefited the people of the two countries.

“The Chinese side encourages more Chinese companies to invest in Nigeria.

“We should continue to work hand in hand to develop the Belt and Road Initiative, implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and constantly enrich the China-Nigeria Strategic Partnership.”

Buhari asked Yang to convey his cordial greetings to Jinping, adding that China is an important partner of Nigeria.

He commended China for its strong support for the economic and social development of Nigeria, and welcomes more Chinese companies to invest in the country.

The President appreciated the Belt and Road Initiative, adding that Nigeria would work with China to implement the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit, and take the Nigeria-China strategic partnership to a new level.