Pelosi asks House to draft articles of impeachment against Trump

The top Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives announced on Thursday she would ask leaders of the chamber to proceed with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders and our hearts full of love for America, today I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Trump’s actions with regard to military aid to Ukraine were in defiance of “the vision of our founders” and the oath of office he took, she asserted a day after three constitutional scholars told lawmakers they fully believed that Trump had committed actions that rise to the level of impeachable offences under the U.S. constitution.

Pelosi said their testimony left no doubt that the president’s actions “are a profound violation of the public trust” and seriously violated the constitution.

“Our democracy is what is at stake.

“The president leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt once again the election for his own benefit,” Pelosi said.

A fourth expert, who was called by the Republicans to testify on Wednesday, disputed the claims, saying the evidence was not sufficient.

Trump reacted to Pelosi’s announcement on Twitter, saying the Democrats planned to “impeach me over NOTHING.”

Impeachment is a “seldom used act” and their action could mean that it will be used routinely to attack future presidents, he said.