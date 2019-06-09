Speakership race: 2 major contenders step down for Femi Gbajabiamila

117 0
117 0
Femi Gbajabiamila
APC wants Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker

The coast is clear for Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila to emerge as Speaker of the ninth House of Representatives after two major contenders, Segun Odebunmi and Nkeiruika Onyejeocha, stepped down for him.

Director General of Gbajabiamila’s Campaign Organization, Rep. Abdulmunin Jibrin announced this on Sunday at an interactive session with lawmakers across party lines.

Onyejeocha, however, was not sighted at the session but her name was announced.

Jibrin also announced the list of other contestants that had withdrawn from the race four weeks back.

On his part, Gbajabiamila commended the governors especially those of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their support during his tour of states.

More to come…..

I found this interesting

I didin't find this interesting

Join the Conversation

Back to top

Copyright © 2016 News Agency of Nigeria. Powered by Metric Internet