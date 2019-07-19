Video: Algeria beat Senegal 1-0 to lift AFCON title after 29 years

By Emmanuel Afonne

Algeria Desert Foxes have won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON) with a lone goal defeat of the Teranga Lions of Senegal in the final played on Friday at the Cairo International Stadium, Egypt.

Algerian striker Baghdad Bounedja found the back of the net in the 2nd minute when his shot took a treacherous deflection off Sane and looped over the Senagelese goalkeeper into the net.

It is the North Africans second successful outing at the AFCON and the first after 29 years.

Senegal are yet to win the AFCON trophy.

It would be recalled that Nigeria’s Super Eagles defeated Tunisia 1-0 on Wednesday to win the third place match.

Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo won the highest goal scorer award of the tournament.

Titles by country

Egypt: 7 titles (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010)

Cameroon: 5 titles (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017)

Ghana: 4 titles (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982)

Nigeria: 3 titles (1980, 1994, 2013)

Cote d’Ivoire: 2 titles (1992, 2015)

DR Congo: 2 titles (1968, 1974)

Algeria: 1 title (1990)

Congo: 1 title (1972)

Ethiopia: 1 title (1962)

Morocco: 1 title (1976)

South Africa: 1 title (1996)

Sudan: 1 title (1970)

Tunisia: 1 title (2004)

Zambia: 1 title (2012)