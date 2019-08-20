Videos: Confusion as EFCC denies raiding Ambode’s home

By Emmanuel Afonne

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has denied raiding the residence of the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, in spite a trending video signifying their presence at his house.

The EFCC, in a statement on its Instagram page on Tuesday said it had been inundated with calls that operatives of the Commission raided the residence of the former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode.

“We need to state for the records that the EFCC did not raid Ambode’s house. It is instructive that his administration, like other former governors is under investigation, since they no longer constitutionally enjoy immunity against prosecution.

“The Commission hereby states with high sense of responsibility that the operatives did not raid Ambode’s residence.

“Whatever the Commission is presently doing with regards to the investigation is in line with its mandate and the rule of law.

“We wish to inform the social media to be circumspect in the reportage of any news with regards to investigation activities of the Commission,” the statement said.

“Our operations are always covert until at a time when we file charges in court.

“Therefore, the attempt to cast the Commission in a bad light is unacceptable as the EFCC will never engage in illegal act. We remain committed to the war against corruption.”

See EFCC Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, a trending video on a twitter handle @iamsegmartins, however, showed some angry residence of Epe community speaking on the raid.

A voice in the background of the video could be heard saying that youths of the area prevented EFCC personnel from gaining access to the former governor’s residence.

Watch the videos below:

When you’ve done so much for the people and the accuser of the brethren comes knocking at your door, even with their guns ‘THE PEOPLE’ will resist them and they shall flee. A note of warning:

Don’t joke with the people of Epe, they’re ready to die for Ambode. pic.twitter.com/V89Ih1sYwL — Segun Martins (@iamsegmartins) August 20, 2019