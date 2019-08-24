1,000 people benefit from free surgical intervention in Lagos

By Oluwafunke Ishola

No fewer than one thousand people, including children have benefited from the free surgical intervention offered by the Lagos State Government and a non-governmental organisation, BOSKOH Lagos Healthcare Mission.

Mr Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, the Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Health, made this known to newsmen in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the screening was organised by the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and Kadiri Olusola Hamzat (BOSKOH), in collaboration with an NGO, Healthcare Mission International (HMI), for children from ages zero to 12.

The free health screening, which began on Aug. 2, lasted till Aug. 10 in seven designated Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in Lagos.

The screening covers organ impairment, life-threatening ailments in children, visual and hearing problems, mental health services and orthopaedic services like bone deformity and hernia.

NAN also reports that the aim of the programme was to restore hope to people at the grassroots, and as well alleviate their medical challenges and inadequacies.

Ogunbanwo said that the surgical intervention included: orthopaedic, eye, dental procedure, Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) surgery, among others.

He said the surgical intervention was an offshoot of the free screening conducted in designated primary healthcare centres across the state.

According to him, it was carried out simultaneously in seven general hospitals in the state.

On the intervention, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Wife of Lagos State, who visited beneficiaries of the free medical intervention in five of the centres, expressed delight at the impact the interventions had on lives of the beneficiaries.

“I have been to five general hospitals today to observe what has been done for the past few days.

“I was at the Massey Street Children’s Hospital; General Hospital, Lagos; Onikan General Hospital; Gbagada General Hospital and the Orile-Agege General Hospital.

“I must say I am impressed with the surgeries that were being done.

“It is indeed heartwarming that the beneficiaries of these free surgical interventions were quite appreciative,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor’s wife commended the management of BOSKOH Lagos Healthcare International (HMI) for their humanitarian service.

Sanwo-Olu said she was aware that the medical team even worked during the last public holidays to ensure the success of the programme.

She expressed optimism for improvement in the health sector, considering the various health interventions being implemented by the present administration.

The governor’s wife said that there was hope for Lagos, and indeed its citizens.

Also, Mrs Nike Osai, Executive Director of the NGO, said that over 88 eye surgeries were conducted in Orile-Agege General Hospital while over 120 surgeries were done at the Onikan General Hospital.

Osai said over 300 cases were currently being treated at the General Hospital, Lagos, while surgeries were still ongoing at the Badagry and Epe General Hospitals.

“As we speak, surgeries are ongoing in all our centres, and we really appreciate everyone that has partnered with us and volunteered for this noble course without being paid,” she said.

The executive director appreciated the state government for deeming it fit to partner with her organisation to bring succour to people, especially children who were the most vulnerable in society. (NAN)