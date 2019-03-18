Bill for establishment of FCT Health Insurance passes 2nd reading at NASS

By Jessica Dogo

Malam Adamu Bappah, the Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS), has said that the bill for establishment of Federal Capital Territory Health Insurance Scheme (FHIS) has passed second reading at the National Assembly (NASS).

Bappah said this during the second stakeholders meeting with Kwali Area Council organised by FHIS on Monday in Abuja.

He expressed optimism that the bill would be passed by the 9th Assembly, adding that the idea is a welcome development to the FCT.

The secretary urged everyone to make use of the opportunity by coming up with a practical, workable suggestions and inputs that would bring succour to the enrollees and FCT residents.

“It is important to note that the bill for the establishment of the FCT Health Insurance Agency has passed the second reading and public hearing at the National Assembly.

“This is definitely a welcome development and we hope that the bill shall be passed in this 8th Assembly.

“This will further bring healthcare closer to this target group of senior citizens and l congratulate all of you for this initiative,” he said.

Earlier, the FHIS Programme Manager, Dr Ahmed Danfulani, explained that the meeting was to reach out to all FCT residents by bringing healthcare to everyone irrespective of creed, gender or status.

Danfulani further explained that the programme was a follow up of the stakeholders meeting held in November 2018, to discuss issues affecting healthcare in FCT and the way forward.

He also expressed optimism that at the end of the plenary session, the meeting would yield positive results for immediate action, adding that the meeting would be held quarterly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was organised to provide a forum for stakeholders to rub minds on how to make health insurance programme successful in the FCT.

The FHIS has also commenced a milestone enrolment of the FCT retirees into the scheme.