Cyberattack: German Pharmaceutical Company, Bayer in trouble

(dpa/NAN) Bayer has been hit by a cyberattack, the German Pharmaceuticals Company told dpa on Thursday.

There have been signs since 2018 that the company’s network had been infiltrated with malware from the hacker group known as Winnti, the Leverkusen-based company said.

Experts assume that Winnti works for the Chinese government.

The hacker group is also believed to be behind a 2016 attack on German steel producer and engineering firm ThyssenKrupp.

Bayer has identified the affected systems and cleared them of the malware, the company said.

There was no indication that data was leaked as a result of the attack, it said.

The Cologne prosecutors’ office is investigating the incident.

