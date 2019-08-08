Doctor fumes as HIV patient dies after rejecting medication

A medical doctor has taken to her twitter handle to express displeasure over the attitude of some patients who resort to faith instead of taking their medications.
The Medical Doctor, Tolu Adeleke was making reference to one of her HIV patients who lost his life after ignoring his drugs and claiming to have embraced faith.
Adeleke described the patient’s action as “foolishness”, urging the people not to rely on miracle from God when there are options provided for humans to live.
See her tweets below:
I got a text today
“I lost a friend who had HIV this morning. He got it through birth. You know why I’m not happy? He stopped taking his drugs saying he has faith.”
One of my dilemma as a physician and a believer is this. Where do we draw the line btw faith and foolishness?
— Tolulope Adeleke (@T0_0LU) August 6, 2019
