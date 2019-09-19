Doctors’ association task governors on quality healthcare

By Ummul Idris

The North Central Caucus of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has urged the Nigerian Governors Forum to give needed attention to quality healthcare delivery.

The NARD Caucus Leader, Dr Agbo Ede, gave the advice at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ede stressed the need for governments to commence necessary renovation and upgrading of health facilities.

“We believe this will bring quality healthcare to the citizens of the nation. Nigerian patients deserve the best healthcare,” he said.

Ede also called for the implementation of Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC) as well as domestication of Medical Training Act 2017 by various states.

He decried insufficient employment of doctors, poor remuneration and training as well as decaying facilities at state-owned tertiary health institutions nationwide.

He also noted with dismay the painful state of Resident Doctors in Nigeria especially those in the state employment, especially the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, where resident doctors are owed about 13 months salaries.

“This indeed has become unbearable for resident doctors in the state.’’

He also decried the spate of poor remuneration and working conditions of doctors in Imo and Anambra States.

Besides, Ede called on the public to hold the various state governments accountable for the decline in the health services in state hospitals as they pay little attention to health of people.

He further appealed to the Federal and State Governments to ensure the security of citizens, most especially medical doctors to provide services.