Doctors in India remove 69 chains, coins from 26-year-old stomach

Doctors in an Indian hospital have expressed shock following the discovery of coins and jewelries in the stomach of a 26-year-old lady.

The lady Runi Khatun, was rushed to Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital after she became weak and emaciated and the doctors discovered that she had swallowed various items.

The doctors while carrying out surgery on her, brought out 69 chains, 80 earrings, 46 coins, eight lockets, 11 nose rings, five anklets and one wristwatch.

According to Daily Mail of UK, the lady complained to her mother that she was weak and could no longer eat.

She was said to have eventually collapsed and the mother rushed her to the hospitals.

It was at the theatre that doctors who operated on her began to bring out all the coins and jewellery to their shock.