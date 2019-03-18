FG reiterates commitment to food sufficiency

By Oluwafunke Ishola

Prof. Isaac Adewole, the Minister of Health, has restated the commitment of the Federal Government to ensure that Nigeria achieves self-sufficiency in food production.

Adewole said this on Monday during a factory visit to Erisco Foods Ltd. in Lagos.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari insisted that the bulk of the 235 million dollars approved for Nutrition projects should be used to finance companies that would boost food production.

“We are not going into importation of food for Nigerians because we want Nigerians to feed themselves. A company like Erisco Foods stands to benefit from this project,” he said.

The minister commended the company for its ingenuity and passion to deepen employment and patronage of Made-in-Nigeria products.

He urged the company to ensure hygiene, standards, quality and safety in its production, saying the government would continue to support its efforts to contribute to economic development.

The minister, however, urged the company to seek partnerships with various Nutrition departments of universities to strengthen its innovations.

Adewole also advised Erisco Foods to extend the marketing of its brands beyond Nigeria, adding that the company’s range of Ready to Eat Jollof Rice with meat and Ready to Eat Spaghetti with meat had a lot of potential.

“I have tasted the products and I can say that they are good. The Ready to Eat brands are safe for Nigerians to consume.

“In fact, I have recommended the company to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for support because Nigeria’s economy will boom if Erisco Foods booms,” he said.

The minister urged Nigerians to continue to support locally produced goods towards boosting employment and economic growth.

Also, Chief Eric Umeofia, Chief Executive Officer, Erisco Foods, commended the government for its support to manufacturers and deepening local content in the economy.

Umeofia said that the minister’s visit was a new dawn for the company, and pledged to continue to uphold quality and best practices in their production. (NAN)