FMC Umuahia, UCTH get new medical directors

By Mustapha Yauri

The Federal Government has approved the appointment of Prof. Ikpeme Ikpeme as the new Chief Medical Director (CMD), University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Calabar, Cross River.

The information is in a statement by Mrs Boade Akinola, Director, Media and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Health, on Tuesday in Abuja.

She stated that the appointment is for an initial term of four years with effect from April 16.

Similarly, the Federal Government appointed Dr Azubuike Onyebuchi as the new Medical Director (MD), Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Abia.

Akinola noted that Onyebuchi’s appointment is for an initial term of four years with effect from March 31.

She quoted the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, as congratulating the appointees.

Adewole reminded them of the enormous responsibilities of their office and the yearnings of Nigerians for effective and responsive healthcare delivery system.

The minister further urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of their duties to take healthcare delivery to greater heights.

Adewole advised the new CMDs to justify the confidence reposed in them by the President, by ensuring they worked with stakeholders to ensure industrial harmony in the health sector.