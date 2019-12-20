Ganduje gets NMA’s praise for committing 16% Budget to health

……..Urge Other States To Emulate Kano State

By Ummul Idris

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has applauded Kano State Government for committing 16 per cent of its budgetary provision to the health sector and building a world cancer centre.

Dr Francis Faduyile, the President of the association, gave the commendation at a news briefing and issuing of communique at the end of the association’s National Economic Council (NEC).

Faduyile said that the NEC noted the exemplary efforts and commitment of the Kano state government in bridging the gap in specialty and super specialty care.

“The NEC also lauded the giant strides of state the government and its policy on special training and the ongoing training of 100 female medical students.

“NMA commends the state government for the 16 per cent allocation to the health sector and the ongoing building of a world class cancer centre as well as the procurement of requisite equipment,” he said

He said that the measure put in place to ensure accessible and affordable healthcare delivery in Kano was commendable.

Faduyile called on other state governments to emulate the Kano state government in the areas of specialty training, optimal budgetary allocation to the health sector.

He, however, demanded a well-funded state Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), increased accessibility and affordability to specialised care, especially concerning the less privileged.

Faduyile said a conglomerate of factors were responsible for the gap in developing specialty.

He identified the factors to include, training challenges, inadequate requisite equipment, poor funding of the health sector and lack of political will.

He said that NEC was convinced that commitment to full implementation of medical residency training act of the National Health Act and increase in budgetary allocation by government at all levels would impact positively on the health sector.

“An increase in budgetary allocation by the Federal and state governments to health sector, to the minimum benchmark of 15 per cent of the total annual budget, will suffice.

“This is in line with the Abuja declaration by African heads of state in 2001 and it will impact positively on specialty and super specialty care in Nigeria.”

The NMA president advised government, at all levels, to demonstrate political will to achieve feat, especially in healthcare services.(NAN)