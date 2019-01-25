Healthcare service to improve as doctors, nurses seal unity

By Ummul Idris

There are indications that healthcare service delivery in Nigeria is set to improve as doctors and nurses are finalizing moves to settle their squabbles and seal their unity.

President of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Dr Francis Faduyile disclosed on Friday while receiving the report of a 10-man Inter-professional relation committee.

Doctors under the auspices of the NMA and the nurses under the aegis of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), jointly set up the committee.

The committee, after a four-week term, submitted their report to the Presidents of both associations at an event in Abuja on Friday.

Speaking after receiving the report of the Committee, the President of NMA, Dr Francis Faduyile said that the report when implemented will bring about better services.

“Patients should expect better service delivery now that there is a 27 pages report and recommendations of the committee to look at the causes of disharmony in the health sector,” he said.

He said that it was still an association documents but after rectifying it will be presented to the health minister.

Mr Abdrafiu Adeniji, the President of NANNM, said this is beginning of new era in the health sector.

He said that “how we demonstrate it is what will make the meaning, we are starting from nuclear but we are going to bring in all other parties in the health sector”.

Both presidents commended the committee for a job well done even as the doctors and nurse present agreed to be bound by the document.