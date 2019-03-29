HIV: Caregivers get farming support from Virology Institute

By Jessica Onyegbula

Parents and guardians of children affected by or infected with HIV in the Zirin Gaza and Daki-Biyu Communities in Abuja have received farming implements and fertilisers for a farming project.

Mr Dennis Mordi , Communication Manager, Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN), in a statement on Friday said the support is enable them grow food for personal consumption and to generate income.

Mordi said that 25 caregivers each from both communities, were to jointly grow okra, maize, garden egg, green vegetables amongst other crops with support from the IHVN through Yes-to-Life Community Based Organisation.

The IHVN Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) Coordinator, Mrs. Jummai Musa, said that the project is to enhance the capacity of households with vulnerable children to be self-reliant.

“It is our desire that households have sustainable income to meet the basic needs of vulnerable children; we are excited that value is added to communities and it is visible.

“We do not know who among these children would be the next president,” Musa said.

She expressed optimism in the profitability of the project in providing nutritional support and income for the caregivers.

Also, Nuhu Lawal, the Chief of Zirin Gaza Community, said it is better to show someone the way to get money than giving him the money and that is what they have done.

The Chairman, Hausa community, Utako village, Alhaji Faruk Dantsama added that, ”Even in their graves, we will never forget them because of the support they have given”, he said.

Dantsama said that community members contributed to the project by giving farmlands at little or no cost.

Also, the Director of Agriculture, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Dr Rueben Ishaya promised to assist the farmers with preservatives for their farm produce.

“Empowerment, education and security are very important and when these are put in place, things begin to move well.

“I am touched by what they have done for this community,” he said.