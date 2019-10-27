How Lagos plans to use art to heal mental health patients

By Oluwafunke Ishola

Lagos State Government is set to use art to aid healing of patients in its health facilities.

In a statement in Lagos, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said that it would help to improve the mental health and general wellbeing of the citizens.

He said that the state government had inaugurated a 10-member ‘Art4Life Steering Committee’ to oversee the use of art as a healing therapy in its health facilities.

The commissioner said that the committee would drive the Art4life project, an initiative of the ministry aimed at using art to create a soft and compassionate environment to aid healing.

“The Art4Life project marks a new dimension in how we manage healthcare and wellbeing of our people.

“We are adding a softer touch to how we deliver quality healthcare to our people by bringing arts to contribute to the healing process in our health facilities,” Abayomi said.

According to him, the arts will include visual, creative and performing, such as drawing, painting, sculpture, music, dancing and collage.

Abayomi said that the Art4Life project was in fulfilment of the present administration’s promise to strengthen healthcare system in the state.

He explained that the project would introduce a softer method of looking beyond the physical in attending to patient’s health, thereby reducing trauma, anxiety, emotional difficulty depression, family and relationship issues.

According to him, art therapy has a magical way of impacting positively on a depressed patient, especially when they see nature.

Abayomi added that inclusion of art therapy would also transform heathcare service delivery in the state.

He said that art was used to aid healing and recovery of Ebola virus survivors in some West African countries.

He reiterated the state’s committment to achieving optimal healthcare delivery for its citizens.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the Art4Life Committee included Ms Aduke Gomez as the Chairperson, Ms Adenrele Sonariwo, Mr Victor Ehikhamenor and Mrs Dorcas Shonibare, among others. (NAN)