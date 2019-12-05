Igwenagu takes over as NDLEA boss in Lagos

NDLEA officer
NDLEA officer

By Bukola Adetoye

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos Command,  now has a new boss.

He is Commander of Narcotic (CN) Ralph Igwenagu, who took over from CN Frederick Ezeorah.

The Lagos state command’s spokesman of the NDLEA, Superintendent of Narcotics (SN) Malum Musa, confirmed the resumption of Igwenagu at the command to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Musa added that Ezeorah  had  been deployed to Citadel of Counter Narcotics Nigeria (CCNN) at  Jos Training Academy.

According to Musa, the new Lagos NDLEA commander officially assumed duty on Dec. 2.

The PRO said that  the  new NDLEA  boss will  oversee the workings of the agency in the state in line with the  act that set it up by  the Federal Government.

“Upon resumption, Igwenagu had begun to  undertake necessary tasks aimed at  building  a friendly environment in the state,” Musa said.(NAN)

