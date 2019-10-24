Lagos Govt reiterates commitment to quality healthcare delivery

Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, says the state government is making concerted efforts to ensure quality healthcare delivery and biosecurity for its citizens.

Abayomi made the assertion at his maiden media briefing on in Lagos.

The commissioner said that the state, through its Health Insurance Scheme, would provide social health protection coverage for the poor and informal sector population, as well as underserved communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme is a statewide programme aimed at ensuring that all residents have access to quality and affordable healthcare services.

The scheme covers treatment of common ailments in adults and children, maternal and child services, preventive healthcare services, selected non-communicable diseases and surgeries.

Abayomi said that the insurance scheme was the state’s strategic initiative toward its attainment of Universal Health Coverage and healthier citizenry.

The commissioner said that it would commence the training of medical professionals and recruitment of more health workers to address the issue of brain drain and to strengthen healthcare delivery in the state.

He said the state government had developed a blueprint to enhance efficiency in the primary and secondary healthcare facilities, and establish primary healthcare centres in the riverine and hard to reach areas.

According to him, the effectiveness of the primary healthcare will assist in reducing the pressures on the secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities.

Abayomi noted that the collaborations with relevant government agencies and strategic stakeholders in the private sector would enable it to revitalise the primary healthcare system.

He said the state government was committed to its responsibility of ensuring affordable, accessible, efficient and quality healthcare services to residents of the state. (NAN)