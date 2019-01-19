Lagos state to enforce standards on sales of fruits, Vegetables

By Oluwafunke Ishola

The Lagos State Government says it will enforce standards in the sales and consumption of fruits and vegetables to guarantee the health and safety of consumers in the state.

Mr Divine Dunkwu, the Head, Public Affairs, State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), made the assertion on Saturday in Lagos.

Dunkwu said the agency had initiated a project to ensure that handling, packaging and display of vegetables and fruits were done in accordance with the acceptable standards.

He said that LASCOPA was collaborating with the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Lagos State Market Board and the Ministry of Wealth Creation, to drive the project to success.

The agency’s spokesman said that the team was charged with the mandate to address the current unhygienic environment.

According to him, LASCOPA will look into the packaging, handling, ripening of fruits with unhealthy substances, lack of proper storage facilities and unhygienic environments for sales and display of the products.

Also, Mrs Kemi Olugbode, the General Manager of LASCOPA, said that the team would evolve strategies in managing the prevalent issues in the handling and marketing of fruits and vegetables.

Olugbode said this was to ensure that only healthy products were sold to consumers.

“A total of 24 fruits markets have been identified as the major location for the distribution of various fruits and vegetables across the state.

“The committee will work in consonant with the executive members of the various Fruits and Vegetables Market Associations in the state to ensure proper sensitisation and training of traders to adhere to standards,” she said.

Olugbode urged the committee members to effectively address the challenges of the sale of unwholesome fruits and vegetables in order to eliminate the danger they posed to human lives and health.

Mrs Mosunmola Samuel, a representative of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), said that consumption of fruits and vegetables were important aspect of consumer’s day to day lives. (NAN)