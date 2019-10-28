Lions Clubs Int’l to tackle diabetes disease in Nigeria

By Oluwafunke Ishola

The Lions Clubs International, District 404A1 Nigeria, has evolved plans to assist in reducing the prevalence rate of diabetes mellitus disease in the country.

Felicia Obilo, Chairperson, Public Relations and Lions Information, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, in Lagos.

She described diabetes mellitus as a disorder in which blood sugar (glucose) levels are abnormally high due to the inability of the body to produce enough insulin to meet its needs.

Obilo explained that if not well controlled, diabetes might cause blindness, kidney failure and lead to limb amputation, in addition to other long-term consequences.

“According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), an estimated 1.7 million people had diabetes in Nigeria in 2015”, she said.

Obilo said that the club would assist to improve the capacity of 220 primary healthcare workers from 20 primary healthcare centres in Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Edo and Delta states on diabetes care.

According to her, the training, which will hold on Oct. 30 and 31, seeks to make the workers better equipped to operate in accordance with the World Health organisation (WHO) standards for managing patients with non-communicable diseases.

Obilo explained that the capacity building was part of the club’s activities for the current fiscal year, with support from Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF), to implement programmes aimed at tackling diabetes scourge in the country.

“It is believed that one in every two people who have diabetes is unaware of his status. Diabetes also brings a lot of other preventable health challenges,” she said.

According to her, the club will hold sensitisation on Nov. 13 in 20 locations for about 250,000 people on prevention and management of diabetes diseases.

Obilo said that the club would also, on Nov. 14, conduct screening, testing and counselling exercises for at least 10,000 people in 20 primary healthcare centres in the five states.

“Blood glucose meters will be donated to identified diabetics and PHCs to assist them manage the disease properly,” she said.

Obilo said that to ensure the success of the programme, the club had partnered with Diabetes Association of Nigeria, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Talabi Diabetes Centre, PAAS Diagnostics Limited and New Heights Pharmaceuticals.

Other partners, according to her, are Biofem Medical Devices, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Edo and Delta State Primary Healthcare Boards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the club, founded in 1917, is the world’s largest humanitarian organisation.

It has over 1.45 million members in more than 45,000 clubs in 210 countries, with Nigeria accounting for about 7,500 Lions in the country.

The club’s intervention projects focus on vision, diabetes control, youth empowerment, eradication of hunger and protection of the environment. (NAN)