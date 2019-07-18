Medical Outreach: NGO, African doctors offer free treatment to 700 patients

By Emmanuel Afonne

No fewer than 700 patients with various illnesses in Dobi, a community in Gwagwalada Area Council of FCT, have benefited from a free medical treatment offered by Oral Health Advocacy Initiative (OHAI), an NGO, in collaboration with African Doctors for Africa.

The Executive Director of OHAI, Dr Ver-or Ngutor, said on Thursday in Abuja that the medical outreach which took place on Wednesday was for women and children with focus on malaria control, oral health, Hepatitis B and C, nutrition, eyes screening and provision of lenses, tuberculosis and HIV/Aids.

Ngutor in a statement expressed excitement over the huge turnout of the people and commended the traditional institution in the area for mobilising its people to take advantage of the programme.

He pledged the commitment of OHAI and African Doctors for Africa to continue to work closely to ensure that that healthcare was available for as many as possible.

Aside the testing and treatment, the organisers donated 80 wrappers to women during the outreach.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs Ifeoma Anagbogu represented by Mr Joseph Dzungwe at the event, explained that the outreach had given credence to Nigeria’s signing of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

She also said it was a sign of elimination of all forms of discrimination against women (CEDAW) as well as other statutes, conventions and treaties which enjoin states, parties to ensure the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health facilities for the prevention and treatment of illnesses.

Anagbogu noted that the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs placed premium on well-being and rights to quality health of women and girls and other vulnerable groups in the society, hence, the collaboration with non-governmental organisation and Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) and other initiatives to this end.

“Government alone cannot meet the health needs of our teaming population, hence, the need for the contribution of NGOs, CBOs, other stakeholders and partners who provide a variety of services and programmes for the health benefits of the populace,” the statement quoted Anagbogu as saying.

It also quoted Mrs Nma Ogbonna, Assistant Director/Head NGOs, who represented the Director of Health Planning and Statistics, Federal Ministry of Health, as saying that the activities championed by OHAI and African Doctors for Africa would in no small measure contribute to government’s efforts to improve health of the people.

Earlier, the traditional ruler of the community, Alhaji Ismaila Nda-Etsu Dobi, lauded the organisers for their commitment in providing medical care to his subjects.

He urged governments at all level to support NGOs such as OHAI that had shown capacity over the time in providing healthcare services particularly for the local communities.