Medical practitioner wants laws reviewed to curb abortion deaths

By Ikenna Osuoha

Dr Okechi Ogueji, Health Advisor, International Physicians Associations (IPAS), on Wednesday said that only review of Nigeria’s law could act as antidote to deaths from abortion.

Ogueji told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the Ministry of Health should rise up to the occasion to stop deaths being orchestrated by abortion.

He condemned the rate of mortality in the country caused by abortion, urging a collaboration among stakeholders to put an end to the tide.

“Government and the Ministry of Health know what to do to prevent the deaths,” Ogueji said.

The medical practitioner, who reiterated the need for precautionary measures as the way forward, said it was time to address the problem.

According to him, Nigeria knows what to do to save the lives of its citizens.

NAN reports that abortion is illegal in Nigeria and some other countries in West Africa.

However, the use of contraceptives are prescribed and encouraged as the only way to prevent unwanted pregnancies. (NAN)