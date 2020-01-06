NAN bags crucial award in Abuja

By Aderogba George

The Global Hepatitis Eradication Initiative Commission, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has invested “The Most Supportive Media House for Hepatitis Eradication in Nigeria” on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The award is announced in a statement signed by the President of the Nigeria Commission, Dr Mike Omotosho, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

The organisation said that NAN deserved the award given the strong presence and unwavering support, while the agency has also proven itself as a strong and consistent voice in the struggle to the cause of hepatitis eradication in Nigeria.

It said that the commission is present in 115 countries around the world, including Nigeria where the project is being driven by the Hepatitis Zero Nigerian Commission in collaboration with Rotary.

The commission also announced in the statement the 2020 annual stakeholders lecture scheduled for Abuja on Jan. 14, where issues that would warrant achieving zero hepatitis for Nigeria would be discussed.

“This year, the Hepatitis Zero Nigeria Commission is collaborating with the Mike Omotosho Foundation, an indigenous humanitarian, philanthropic and non-governmental organisation to tackle the menace of hepatitis head on, via the platform of the 5th Mike Omotosho annual lecture.

“The event seeks to put the spotlight on the troubling issue of hepatitis prevalence in Nigeria through stakeholders from relevant spheres such as the World Health Organisation, National Orientation Agency and National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

“Others are Women Advocates for Vaccine Access and National Centre for Disease Control shall be on ground to proffer pragmatic solutions to the fundamental challenges of providing broader access to universal health services with regards to this silent killer, already ravaging our nation,’’it said.

According to the statement, there will also be the unveiling of the world’s smallest book on hepatitis at the event titled: “Achieving Zero Hepatitis” and it will culminate with free hepatitis screening and access to subsidised vaccinations. (NAN)