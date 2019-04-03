Nasarawa youths hail appointment of Keffi FMC Director

By Salisu Sani-Idris

A Coalition of Youths Organisations in Keffi, Nassarawa State has applauded the appointment of Dr Samson Adegoke, as the Director of Finance and Account of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Keffi, by the Governing Board of the institution.

The group, under the auspicies of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Keffi Chapter, said the decision of the FMC board had its total support.

Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the Chairman of NYCN in Keffi, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday in Keffi.

The FMC board Keffi, headed by Alhaji Sadeeq Sule-Iko Sami, in October 2018 awarded a two years contract to Adegoke as the Director of Finance and Account of the institution.

Idris said that the decision of the governing board to award two years contract appointment to Adegoke had the backing of all stakeholders in Keffi and Nasarawa State in general.

The Chairman said the former Governor of Nasarawa State and a serving Senator, Abdullahi Adamu, had on many occasions said that the appointment of Adegoke was legal and most appropriate.

He also said that the board consulted with different interest groups in Keffi, including youth leaders, traditional rulers and religious leaders before appointing Adegoke.

He said the FMC board chairman was a man of integrity and it’s his pedigree and track record that made President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint him into the position.

According to him, the two years contract, do not violate the Civil or Public Service rules as being insinuated by some individuals.

“We the leaders of all Keffi youth organisations under the umbrella of the NYCN, declare our support for the appointment of Adegoke as the Director of Finance and Account of FMC Keffi.

“Adegoke is most deserving for such appointment, considering his record of integrity, transparency and accountability in the management of public funds,” he said.

The youth leader, therefore, appealed to the Minister of Health and the Permanent Secretary of the ministry to disregard any report or petition arising from the appointment of Adegoke.