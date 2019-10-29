NBTS wants 4% of adult population in Nigeria to donate blood

By Cecilia Ologunagba

Dr Omo Izedonmwen, the FCT Coordinator, National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS), has called on four per cent of adult population to donate blood to fill the gap being experienced in providing blood for Nigerians.

Izedonmwen, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

According to him, the service will be able to provide blood for Nigerians in dire need if four per cent of adult population could donate blood.

“ If we collect blood, for example on Monday by Thursday it is finished, there is a huge gap and we need Nigerians to cover the gap.

“That gap will be covered if four per cent of adult population decides to donate blood regularly.

“We don’t have statistics backing us now but we do know that the percentage of blood donors now is not up to one per cent.

“ We have the population of 200 million people and the adult population is about 40 per cent of that.

“If the percentage of the population decides to donate regularly. We will cover the gap and save more lives,’’ the coordinator said.

Izedonmwen said NBTS had been partnering with some faith-based organisations, community leaders and the media to sensitise Nigerians on blood donation.

According to him, the WHO reports that transfusion of unsafe blood accounts for up to 10 per cent of HIV transmission in Nigeria.

The objective of the NBTS is to reduce the percentage of HIV infection by ensuring that only safe blood, free from four transmissible infections.

The infections are HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and Syphilis.

He said that the NBTS had successfully established 17 blood collection, screening and distribution centres in the six geopolitical zones to create awareness on voluntary blood donation.

NBTS is a programme of the Department of Hospital Services in the Federal Ministry of Health, charged with the responsibility of providing safe, quality blood and blood products for those are in need of it in the country. (NAN)