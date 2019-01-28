Nestlé Waters Nigeria re-launches Nestlé Pure Life

By Vivian Ihechu

The Nestlé Waters Nigeria on Monday joined its global community to unveil the new look of Nestlé Pure Life premium drinking water, Nestlé Pure Life.

Speaking at the brand’s re-launch in Lagos, Mr Issa Rabie, Business Executive Officer, Nestle Waters Nigeria, said, “This unveiling marks the beginning of a new purpose for Nestlé Waters.”

Rabie was represented by Mrs Gloria Nwabuike, Marketing Manager, Nestlé Waters, Nigeria, at the event tagged “Championing Pure Water for Healthier Generations’’.

“This purpose is rooted in the belief that ‘water’ is the essence of life and should be valued, not taken for granted.

“In line with this, Nestlé Pure Life is committed to responsible water stewardship and providing quality safe drinking water to support healthy hydration, making it easier for families to improve their health,’’ he said.

Rabie said the new blue planet logo on the brand was a symbol of Nestlé Water’s commitment to the environment and quality of water offered to consumers guaranteed by its 13 steps quality process.

On the unveiling of Nestle Pure Life new brand identity, Mr Mauricio Alarcon, MD/CEO of Nestlé Nigeria Plc., said the company would continue to promote healthy nutrition and lifestyles in line with its commitment to enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future.

“Healthy hydration, which Nestlé Pure Life supports, is a key component of healthy nutrition.

“In addition, Nestle Waters will continue to focus on caring for the environment through water education, provision of access to clean drinking water in our communities as well as the development of recycling initiatives,’’ Alarcon said.

Also, the Marketing Manager, Nestlé Waters, Nigeria, Nwabuike, said that the need to accelerate the brand’s development because it was important to refresh brand for continued relevance informed the change.

She said the need to create meaningful differentiation as well as create a new purpose to champion pure quality water for healthier generation were also among the reasons for the change.

“Today, if you look at all the health issues around, we want to make water interesting for families to drink because drinking pure quality can help guarantee good health.

“Let us drink more water, quality pure safe water like Nestlé’s.

“Let us encourage our children, the younger generation to drink more quality and safe water for many health benefits,’’ she urged.

The marketing manager said that on the new label/pack, the shape of the planet logo changed to a new shape because of the need to reiterate the organisation, as well as the brand’s commitment to the environment and life.

She also said that 13 quality steps had to be taken to produce the bottle of water and the cost in the market still remained the same.

“We promote friendly environment and advocate healthy living,’’ she said.

Nestlé Waters Nigeria, “The Healthy Hydration Company’’ began operation in Nigeria in 2005.

It is the water division of Nestlé Nigeria Plc operating at two factories located in Agbara, Ogun and Abaji, near the Federal Capital Territory FCT with the head office in Lagos.

Nestlé Waters Nigeria manufactures and markets Nestle Pure Life and Nestle Pure Life Protect — Fortified with Zinc.