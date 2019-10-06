NGO trains 300 students, 48 corps member on menstrual hygiene

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Prime Diamond Initiative for Community Health (PDICH) says it has trained about 300 students and 48 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Nasarawa State under the organisation’s menstrual hygiene management education in schools.

The students aged between 10 and 15 are from Government Secondary School Bakin Ado, Government Day Secondary School Masaka and Government Secondary School Aso Pada, all in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa.

A statement by Amanda Ogboo, Program Officer PDICH, quoted the Executive Director of PDICH, Ms Chinasa Onukegbe as saying that the idea was to enlighten the students and corps members on myths and facts surrounding menstruation, menstrual cycle, hygiene and ovulation.

Onukegbe said that enlightenment also centered on care for the vagina and a practical demonstration on the use of various kinds of menstrual products both disposable and reusable such as menstrual pad, tampon, reusable cloth pad, menstrual cup and pant.

“We also used the opportunity to train corps members on the techniques for communication and good communication skills.

“The training is to educate both male and female corps members with basic information to train and mentor adolescent secondary school girls and boys in their various communities, as part of their community development projects,” she said.

According to Onukegbe, the campaign is in line with the World Menstrual Hygiene Day celebrated on May 28th with the theme “It’s Time For Action”.

She noted that the theme focused on the importance of hygiene management and to encourage all and sundry to take action to empower, improve, advocate and promote the importance of good menstrual hygiene management.

“PDICH has so far sensitsed thousands of adolescent girls and distributed over 15000 free menstrual products to girls in both primary and secondary schools around Nigeria.

“The girls who are between 9 and 18 years are educated on puberty, menstrual and personal hygiene, basic facts around menstruation, and when to seek for medical attention on health related challenges.

“These are aimed at demystifying the myths and taboos surrounding menstruation with the aim to normalize periods in the communities.

“PDICH earlier this year during the world menstrual hygiene day, conducted a Training of Trainers (ToT) program in Abuja and Nasawara State-Nigeria.

“They partnered with Freedom of Information Community Development group of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at Karu local government Area in Nasarawa State Nigeria, to organise a Capacity Building Workshop for 48 corps members.

“The corps members are between 20 and 30 years on menstrual health and management and Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH),” Onukegbe added. (NAN)