NMA seeks revamp of primary healthcare system

By Ummul Idris

Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has called for revamp of Primary Healthcare system in the country, with focus on funding, infrastructure rehabilitation and development.

The call is in a communique following the 2nd Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) National Health Summit and 25th Commonwealth Medical Association Triennial Conference held in Abuja.

The document was issued in Abuja on Thursday, signed by the NMA President, Dr Francis Faduyile.

The association urged governments at all levels to revamp Primary Health Care centres (PHCs) in the country, noting that funding, infrastructure rehabilitation and development, as well as human resource for health and policy implementation were crucial areas toward achieving

healthy communities.

It urged government to learn from the experience of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), emphasising the need for critical stakeholders’ engagement at all stages.

The NMA says it is convinced that if well structured, NHIS has the potential to facilitate Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for all Nigerians.

It called on governments to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of the one per cent Consolidated Revenue Fund, adding that there was need for increase in budgetary allocation to the health sector to at least 15 per cent, in line with Abuja Declaration of 2001 and to

explore other innovative funding options for the sector.

It noted that Private Public Partnership (PPP) should form core option in healthcare financing, while expressing the importance of transparency in PPP process.

Governments at all levels should provide enabling environment and right policies that would lead to reversal of medical tourism, thereby saving huge resources, it added.

The medical doctors urged government to provide an enabling environment that would ensure improvement in the general working condition of all healthcare professionals in the country.

The NMA stated that adequate remuneration for members would dissuade them from leaving the country and would stop the menace of brain drain in the sector. (NAN)