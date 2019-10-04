Nutrition: Lagos requires N56b annually for multi-sectoral action -Official

By Oluwafunke Ishola

The Lagos State Government required an average investment of N56 billion annually to implement the Multi-sectoral Plan of Action for Nutrition in the state.

Mrs Beatrice Eluaka, Executive Secretary, Civil Society Scaling-Up Nutrition In Nigeria (CS-SUNN), disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos during a training organised by CS-SUNN for nutrition and budget officials of the state.

Quoting Mrs Olubunmi Braheem, Secretary, Lagos State Committee on Food and Nutrition (SCFN), Eluaka said malnutrition remained a public health challenge in the state and restated government’s commitment to improve the nutritional status through several interventions.

She said the state had successfully mainstreamed its Multi-sectoral Plan of Action for Nutrition into its Medium Term Sector Strategy (MTSS) ahead of the 2020 budget process.

“Lagos SCFN in collaboration with CS-SUNN had domesticated the National Policy on Food and Nutrition specific to the state and developed the state multi-sectoral costed work plan.

“The plan covers six core areas which include Food and Nutrition Security, enhancing care giving capacity, enhancing provision of quality health services and resource allocation for food and nutrition security at all levels,’’ she said.

Braheem said that the plan, if followed through, would result in increased food production leading to a reduced rate of malnutrition, morbidity and mortality among women and children.

She said that it would also enhance the capacity to deliver effective and appropriate nutrition interventions in the state.

Braheem said that the validated policy would serve as a guide for the execution of programmes and projects targeted at addressing malnutrition in the state. (NAN)