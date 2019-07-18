Pastor dies of Ebola after praying for sick person

It was a matter of fear and anxiety as the first Ebola patient in Goma, the largest city in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) died days after he got infected with the deadly virus.

DRC’s health ministry said the Pastor got infected after visiting Butembo, one of the epicentres of the epidemic, before taking a bus to Goma.

The pastor had preached at seven churches during his visit to Butembo, a town 300km to the north of Goma, and reportedly laid his hands on worshippers, including people who were ill.

Speaking at an Ebola response meeting, North Kivu province’s Governor Carly Nzanzu said the City’s first Ebola patient died while being driven from Goma to a clinic in Butembo on Monday to receive treatment.

“Unfortunately, I can confirm that the patient died,” Nzanzu said. “He died during transfer by road.”

Health officials have already identified 60 people who had come into contact with the pastor after he became sick, half of them have already been vaccinated.

Read also: WHO declares Congo’s Ebola outbreak international emergency