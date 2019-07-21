PCN inducts 188 UNN pharmacy graduates

By Hilary Akalugwu

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), on Saturday inducted no fewer than 188 pharmacy graduates of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), into the council.

Speaking at the induction at the UNN, the PCN’s Registrar, Mr Elijah Mohammed, warned the inductees against unethical professional conduct.

Mohammed said the council would not hesitate to sanction any member who failed to adhere to the ethics of the profession as pharmacist.

“Any member found guilty of any professional misconduct risks withdrawal of his or her practicing certificate from the council.

“PCN abhors professional misconduct in its entirety, you must respect the code of conduct of the profession,’ he said.

The registrar described pharmacy as a noble profession that guaranteed graduates great opportunities and prospects of practicing in different fields of life.

“Ensure you take your one year internship serious and do not insist it must be in government establishment because of the big money you will be paid as any opportunity lost will not be regained,” he said.

The registrar told newly inductees that any pharmacist was responsible for any drug he or she dispensed to patients.

“I made a mistake in dispensing wrong drugs to a patient will not be accepted as excuse by PCN or law court because you must know you are dealing with human lives.

“Avoid making quick money by involving in manufacturing and selling of fake drugs, if you are caught, you will be handed over to the police for prosecution.

“The best way to make genuine quick money is through hard work, being focused and having absolute faith in God,” he advised.

In a remark, Prof. Charles Igwe, the Vice-Chancellor of UNN congratulated the graduates for their hard work and commitment that made it possible for them to be inducted into PCN.

Igwe urged them to be good ambassadors of the university by adhering to the ethics of the pharmacy profession as well as being patriotic to the country.

“I congratulate the inductees to PCN, especially Ms Amarachi Mbah, the best graduating pharmacist, who is also the best graduating student of UNN in the 2017/2018 session.

“I commend parents of new inductees for investing on their children’s education which is the best gift parents can give to their children in this 21st century,” he said.

The VC disclosed that the university had approved and released funds to furnish the newly built pharmaceutical faculty complex to make staff and students more comfortable.

Earlier, Prof Anthony Attamah, the Dean of Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science of UNN, applauded Igwe for his quick intervention in the problem of the faculty on assumption of office as the 15th VC of the university on June 14.

“Sir, the entire faculty is grateful for your timely intervention which made this oath-taking ceremony today possible.

“We are grateful that since you assumed office, you have given special attention to issues concerning Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science,” he said.

Attamah announced that the faculty would start the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) programme next 2019/2020 academic session as all approval from relevant authorities had been received by the faculty.

The dean commended the newly inductees for their doggedness and resilience, adding that they were found worthy in character and learning.

The dean however, solicited support from guests, parents and philanthropists to help the faculty in equipping laboratories, furnishing of offices as well as providing teaching aids.

NAN reports that Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, the Deputy Governor of Enugu State and Chief Fidelis Odo, the Chairman of Igboeze-South Local Government Council were among dignitaries who graced the occasion.