Pediatrician in trouble for sexually assaulting 31 children

A former Pennsylvania pediatrician Dr. Johnnie Barto, will likely spend some time in prison after he pleaded guilty in December to some counts in the sexual assault of 31 children.

The case which sentencing is scheduled for Monday includes aggravated indecent assault and child endangerment.

Most of the children were patients, as at the time of the incident nearly two decades ago but state medical regulators failed to act.

Prosecutors say Barto spent decades abusing boys and girls in the exam room at his pediatric practice in western Pennsylvania and at local hospitals, with his victims typically ranging in age from 8 to 12; one was an infant.

Barto pleaded guilty in December to some counts and no contest to others. He has been jailed pending sentencing.

His lawyer, David Weaver, has said Barto opted to enter pleas so “the healing could begin for his family, his victims and for himself.”

Authorities had a chance to stop Barto in 2000, when he appeared before the Pennsylvania Board of Medicine on administrative charges that he molested two young girls in the 1990s.

But regulators threw out the case and allowed him to keep practicing medicine, saying the allegations were “incongruous to his reputation.” At the time, the prominent pediatrician had a lot of support in the community.

Barto, now 71, went on to molest at least a dozen more young patients before his arrest in January 2018, according to the state attorney general’s office.

The medical board’s 7-2 decision to let him off the hook in 2000 sparked outrage from victims and at least one former board member.

Vivian Lowenstein, who had voted to strip Barto of his license, told The Associated Press last year that she was “sick about it” and that the case was as an example of how Pennsylvania’s physician-regulators typically looked out for their own.

The Pennsylvania Department of State, which provides legal and administrative support to the board and prosecutes administrative cases of doctor misconduct, said last year that “the Board of Medicine takes allegations of sexual misconduct by professional licensees very seriously.”

Regulators have not commented on the board’s 2000 decision.