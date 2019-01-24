Pharmacist advises Nigerians on best way of taking Amoxicillin

By Felicia Imohimi

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN), says Amoxicillin is better taken 30 minutes before food or 30 minutes after food for proper absorption in the body.

Mr Sunday Ike, National Publicity Secretary of the association, who is also the immediate past chairman, ACPN, FCT chapter, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

According to him, food intake will guarantee the efficacy and proper digestion of the drug in the body.

He, however, said the purpose of taking the drug would be defeated if Amoxicillin was taken with food or immediately after meal.

Wikipedia defines Amoxicillin as an antibiotic, often used for the treatment of a number of bacterial infections.

“The drug which may be used for ear infection, throat, pneumonia, skin infections and urinary tract infections among others, should be taken every eight hours, which is three times daily.

Ike further advised the public to always source their drugs from registered pharmaceutical premises in order to be guided appropriately on proper ways of administering drugs.

According to him, this will further prevent drug abuse and misuse, which in the long run, may impact negatively on one’s health.

“It is the right of patients to demand from pharmacists adequate information regarding drugs and the pharmacist should give detailed information as well as directions on how it should be taken.

“Getting drugs from unregistered shops of which most of the operators are non professionals, will expose the patient or clients to danger and make it impossible to get the right information.

“Drugs are poisons and must be taken with proper guidance to avoid compounding your health challenges.

“Therefore, I encourage the public to utilise any available opportunity to exercise their right to know while sourcing for drugs at all times”.

He decried the habit of purchasing drugs from hawkers and vendors, saying it was proper to go to registered pharmacy shops owned or being supervised by a registered pharmacist.