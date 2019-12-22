Plateau communities get relief, free healthcare from military operations

By Peter Amine

Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), in conjunction with Civil-Military Relief Initiative (CMRI) has organised free medical outreaches and presented relief materials to some Plateau communities.

OPSH is the military special task force in charge of security in Plateau and some parts of Kaduna and Bauchi states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the outreaches and the distribution of relief materials were conducted in Langtang in Langtang North Local Government and Kadarko Community of Wase Local Government.

The beneficiaries were treated of different ailment and the relief materials distributed included food items, toiletries and other assorted items.

Maj. Gen. Augustine Agundu, OPSH Commander said that the medical outreach was part of the Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities of the Operation.

Agundu who was represented by Brig. Gen. Mohammed Bello, the Chief of Staff, said that CIMIC was aimed at improving the well-being of the host communities across the OPSH joint operational areas.

The commander added that the activities is an initiative of Defence Headquarters led the operation, noting that the idea is to support communities in the OPSH Area of Operation especially those that provide the operation with vital information.

“The gesture will be replicated in Southern Kaduna and Riyom Local Government Area before the end of the year,” he added.

The Youth Leader Kadarko Community, Mr Victor Nden commended OPSH for bringing succour to their doorstep.

Nden said that people in the community face hardship in assessing medical facilities.

The youth leader appealed to other organizations to emulate OPSH assist the community with such gestures.

Representative of Sarkin Pada of Kadarko, Chief Nankat Bature on behalf of the Community thanked OPSH for timely intervention to their medical needs.

Bature prayed for lasting peace in Wase, Plateau and Nigeria.

Mr Rindak Tanko, one of the beneficiaries, said that she was elated for kind gesture by the OPSH.

Tanko said that he was ill but was unable to access medical service because of lack of funds. (NAN)