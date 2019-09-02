Presidency inaugurates Dialysis, Ultrasound machines, Creche

By Ismaila Chafe

The Presidency on Monday inaugurated State-of-the art Dialysis and Ultrasound machines as well as a Creche at the State House Clinic, Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Alhaji Jalal Arabi, said the medical facilities and the Creche were meant to enhance the operation of the clinic.

According to him, the Dialysis and Ultrasound machines have since been put to use for the benefit of staff of the State House while the Creche will benefit the families of medical personnel of the clinic.

He revealed that the multi-million naira medical facilities were procured through prudence management of scarce resources by the authorities of the State House.

Arabi said: “We thank God we are still able to make use of the little resources that we got, appropriated to us to make sure that we get the best for them and by extension the best for the society.

“We have entered the Dialysis unit, you have seen the machines we have procured and the people on it.

You have seen the latest Ultrasound machines and I’m sure you have heard from the manufacturers or suppliers – that is one of the best the world over.

“And of course, you have seen the Crèche which we have done and it would be of beneficial not only to the staff of the clinic – the doctors and their families and other medical health workers but to the generality of those that are coming in there.

“So, I think we are good to go like it has always been going and we hope with what we commissioned today we are moving higher up again – that is the Next Level.’’

Arabi pledged that the State House would continue to meet the yearning and expectations of its personnel despite the limited resources within its coffers.

While commending the medical and other auxiliary staff of the clinic, Arabi, described them as one of the best hands in the nation’s medical space.

“When compared to any other institution of this family, even with what we had before the commissioning of what we did today we are still higher up there that can be verified.

“But with what we did today it further enhances the capacity of our personnel here to make sure that they don’t rest on their oars – but yet they have been acknowledged as one of the best hands,’’ he added.

He, therefore, enjoined them to continue to exhibit the virtues of honesty and dedication to duty to consolidate on the achievements so far recorded at the clinic.(NAN)