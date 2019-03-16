Prevention, best way to manage kidney diseases

By Okuanwan Offiong and Vivian Ihechu

In view of the increasing incidences of kidney diseases, the Renal Dialysis Centre (RDC), Ikeja, Lagos, says the best way to manage the condition is through prevention.

Dr John Okoh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RDC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that from clinic observations and available statistics, more people were coming down with kidney disease.

He spoke on the sidelines of a free screening outreach organised by the centre at the Alade Market, Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday.

The screening is part of the centre’s activities to mark the 2019 World Kidney Day (WKD), marked annually on March 14 with theme for 2019 being “Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere’’.

Okoh said: “One of the prescribed ways of managing the disease now is actually prevention, protection and early detection and to do the things to keep the kidneys healthy.

“Cases of kidney diseases are increasing daily, hence the reason we are here, to try to screen people.

“This free screening avails people of the opportunity to check their status because many of them may not want to go to health facilities because of cost implications and other biases.

“So, we bring the opportunity for a health check to them and encourage them to do regular check-up.”

He also decried the unwillingness of people to voluntarily donate kidneys for transplantation, hence the emphasis on prevention.

However, Okoh told NAN that one of the ways of managing kidney disease is by dialysis, which is expensive.

According to him, the Renal Dialysis Centre has a chain of dialysis centres for the treatment of renal diseases.