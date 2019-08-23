Society to cooperate with UNAIDS to attain HIV free Nigeria

By Ikenna Osuoha

The Coalition of Civil Society Networks on HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (COCSNHIN) has promised to partner the Joint UN Programmes on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) to attain a zero HIV level in the country.

Ms Assumpta Reginald, second Co-chairman of the society, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Reginald who congratulated UNAIDS on the appointment of a new Executive Director; Winnie Byanyima, expressed confidence in her personality, her experience and commitment to ending AIDS in Nigeria and globally.

“We have no doubt that her coming at a time like this will make the attainment of the UNAIDS global target a reality,” she said.

The official described the coming on board of the new executive director of UNAIDS was heart warming and reassuring.

She hoped that the plight of women and children living with HIV will further receive more attention under the watch of the new executive director.

According to Reginald, the achievements of Byanyima in her previous assignments show that she is a champion of social justice and one who is totally committed to ending the sufferings of people with different forms and levels of vulnerabilities.

She also commended the Country Director of UNAIDS, Dr Erasmus Morah, for giving enormous support to civil societies in indicating Nigeria’s HIV response.

She explained that it was on record that in his time, the civil society voice was not only heard, but made giant strides in the areas of community monitoring, patients’ education, care and support leveraging on IT technology.