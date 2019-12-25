Stakeholders review strategy to aid 17.5m vulnerable Nigerian kids

Stakeholders concerned about the well-being of the estimated 17.5 million vulnerable children in Nigeria, have met to review strategies to make sure that these children are safe, stable, schooled and healthy.

The meeting which brought together community-based organizations, representatives from the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development (FWA&SD), the FCT Social Development Secretariat (SDS), Universal Basic Education Board, as well as community-based organizations, was organised by the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN).

Speaking at the meeting, IHVN Program Officer, Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC), Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, said that the children targeted for support are those infected or affected by HIV, those who live in environments that expose them to violence and abuse, as well as orphans.

“This meeting was a time to review our achievements, challenges and the way forward. We developed procedures to guide identification of children who are in dire need of intervention,” he said.

FCT Acting Head, HIV/AIDS, Social Development Secretariat, Dr. Okoro Okoro, stated that the meeting placed partners on a steady course to achieving the country’s operational plan.

He praised IHVN for involving theUniversal Basic Education Board in deliberations on identifying and providing basic amenities in public schools in the FCT.

“When you do reviews, you will be able to know how well you have done. You know strengths and what to strengthen to achieve better results,” he said.

Obison Adaeze Stella, a Linkage Officer from Center for Family Health Initiative Community-Based Organization said that best practices had been adopted to improve linkage of children living with HIV in communities with hospitals offering HIV services.

“It will help us to give vulnerable children in communities best services because we have been empowered.”

IHVN in collaboration with the government of Nigeria implements the OVC program in FCT, Nasarawa, Kano and Katsina through Community Based Organizations (CBOs) to provide vulnerable children and their households with psychosocial support, education, health and nutrition, legal and social protection, and economic strengthening activities.