Stunting: UNICEF advocates right macro nutrient for children

By Franca Ofili

Mr Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Nigeria Representative has advised Nigerian parents to give their children the right macro nutrient to reduce stunting in the country.

Hawkins gave the advice in Abuja at a programme organised to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).

“Today shows that children are important, they have rights, have dreams and they are the hope of tomorrow,” he said.

Hawkins said that the programme was to give the children hope because they would be the good ambassador of the country.

According to him, stunted growth is a reduced growth rate in human development which is a primary manifestation of malnutrition.

He said that UNICEF showcased the rights of children because all of them were born with a particular talent that when properly used would create a better future for them.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that top Nigerian artists including TuBaba, Niniola, Timi Dakolo, Chidinma, Cobhams Asuquo and Umar M. Sheriff released a song titled “For Every Child”, calling for every Nigerian child’s rights to be respected.

“With this song, we are urging all people to call for every right for every child. Every Nigerian child deserves a fair chance to safe and healthy future and to fulfill their dreams,’’ Hawkins said.

According to him, children are the most valuable asset and future of any nation, hence the need to secure their future through quality education, love and other support needed for development.

Mrs Irene Akerele, the Vice Principal of Government Secondary School, Garki said that the students who passed through the school had been groomed, adding that many of them had become great citizens in Nigeria and the world at large.

Akerele urged the students to be good ambassador of tomorrow.

“I hope that after the event, the students will understand what UNICEF is all about and the rights of every Nigerian child,’’ she said.

One of the musicians, Cobhams Asuquo said that the programme had given Nigerian children hope for better tomorrow.

Asuquo urged the children to remain unchallenged, unfitted with displace of hope.

“Children should be hopeful because they are the future of tomorrow and it starts with the decision they make today.

“ Today reminds us of who we are,’’ he said. (NAN)