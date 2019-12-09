UNICEF gives Kwara pass mark over health spending

By Usman Aliyu

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has commended the Kwara state government for spending over N92 million on health within the last six months.

Dr Ahmed Tsofo, Health Specialist, UNICEF Kaduna Field Office, gave the commendation on Monday in Ilorin at the 2019 End-Year Review and Planning meeting.

Tsofo said the amount spent by the government between May and November, was an improvement on the previous years’ expenditure on health in the state.

According to him, Kwara has surpassed many states that received more money than the state from the international children’s funding agency.

The UNICEF official explained that the money was specifically spent on campaigns on polio, measles and meningitis, which according to him are part of immunisation activities.

Tsofo, however, said that UNICEF spent N265 million on health activities in the state from January to December.