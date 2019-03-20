Why FG must compel dental health services in hospitals – ARD

By Ummul Idris

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) has urged the Federal Government to compel all hospitals in to establish dental health service department.

Dr Roland Aigbovo, the FCT branch President of the association, made the call at a news conference in commemoration of 2019 World Oral Health Day celebration on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for this year’s event is: “Say ah: Act on mouth health”.

Aigbovo also appealed to the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammed Bello, to benchmark request in the interest of residents.

He stated that irrespective of the size of the hospital, there was need to introduce dental service at all levels.

“As an association, we want to use this medium to call on the FCT minister to make sure that in every hospital, irrespective of the size, must have dental health services,’’ said the ARD president.

Besides, he called on the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA) to hasten the integration of Oral Health services into primary healthcare to further increase access to basic dental services and oral check for healthy life.

According to him, we encourage people to brush twice daily; in the morning and before going to bed at night with soft or medium bristles toothbrush.

“Eat a healthy diet, particularly one low in refined sugar; avoid tobacco use and excessive alcohol consumption, while having routine dental checks at least twice a year.’’

He called on parents to take active participation in the brushing of their children and wards teeth from six months, adding that this is when they first appeared in the mouth till age seven.

“Pregnant women are encouraged to see their dentist, so that their oral health is optima during this period of hormonal changes that impact negatively on oral health,’’ he said.

NAN also reports that as part of the activities to celebrate the oral day, the association in collaboration with other dental professionals is scheduled to visit some secondary schools in the FCT to conduct health talk and provide free dental check for students.