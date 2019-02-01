Electricity firm, unions agree on conditions of service

By Hassana Yakubu

The Management of Kaduna State Electricity Company has agreed on the Conditions of Service and Procedural Agreement with the two trade unions in the company.

At the signing of the agreement in Kaduna, the company reiterated its commitment to building a highly motivated and result driven workforce through provision of comprehensive welfare package and other necessary incentives to attract the best talents in the industry.

The agreement was between the company and Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) and the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE).

The Managing Director of the Company, Mr. Garba Haruna, urged the leadership of SSAEAC NUEE, as well as the workers to focus attention and energy on addressing the wide revenue deficit currently existing in the Company.

He disclosed that the investors had the interest of the workers at heart and demanded more commitment and dedication from the workers.

This he said would enable the Company meet its obligations to the electricity market and improve on the current staff welfare package.

“We wish we can offer more than what is contained in these two documents, but I assure you that once we are able to attain 100% efficiency in billing and collections, we shall not hesitate to reward the workers accordingly,” he stated.

National leaders of the labour unions, Comrade Nasiru Dembo of SSAEAC and Comrade Joe Ajero of NUEE commended the management for ensuring the success of the exercise.

Dembo who described the exercise as “painstaking that lasted for about two and half years”, appealed to the management of the company to respect the spirit and the letters of the documents, and pledged the unflinching loyalty of the workers. (NAN)