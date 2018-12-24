NHF mobile app introduction excites civil servants, TUC

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has lauded the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) for introducing the National Housing Fund (NHF) mobile application.

TUC National President, Mr Boboi Kaigama disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

NAN reports that FMBN on Dec. 19 inaugurated a digital mobile application that allows NHF contributors have unfettered access to the operations of the scheme by simply dialing *219# USSD Short Code on their mobile phones.

The mobile App is a service delivery channel based on internet and mobile platforms for contributors to conveniently get updates on their contributions.

Kaigama, who commended the bank on the development, described the platform as a confidence building procedure which would enhance transparency and encourage workers to continue to contribute.

He added that the bank could further be more efficient by bringing on board contributors as members of the board, recapitalisation and compliance with the NHF Act.

Mr Mustapha Oloyede, a civil servant, also told NAN that the digital mobile application for the scheme was apt.

He said that the platform should be sustained and improved on to address the needs of consumers.

Another civil servants, Mr Gabriel Agbaje, said that the platform would advance the sector and check corruption.

“This will make the contributors, especially retirees, to have confidence and trust because contributions are believed to be going to the right place,” he said.